Crude supplies will take time to clear Strait of Hormuz, Phillips 66 CEO says

US refiner Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier said on Tuesday it would take time for crude supplies to clear through the Strait of Hormuz, as uncertainty remains around a return to normal shipping activity.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz is continuing on a limited basis, easing immediate supply concerns and pushing crude prices lower. Meanwhile, energy companies are monitoring how quickly crude flows, and inventories and shipping activity return to normal.

Speaking at a JPMorgan conference, Lashier said between 90 million and 100 million barrels of crude remain trapped in the strait, and that would work their way out over time.