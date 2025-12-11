Crude reverses gains, Ukraine peace talk optimism pushes market lower

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a visit to Moscow this month by US envoy Steve Witkoff had resolved misunderstandings between the two countries. He added that Moscow had handed over Russia’s proposals on collective security guarantees to Washington.

The benchmarks settled higher a day earlier after the US said it seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, as escalating tensions between the two countries raised concerns about supply disruptions.

"So far, the seizure has not trickled down to the market, but further escalation will impose heavy crude price volatility," said Emril Jamil, a senior oil analyst at LSEG. "The market remains in limbo, eyeing the Russian-Ukraine peace deal progress."