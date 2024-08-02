Crowley, SEACOR form new petroleum and chemical shipping business
US shipping companies Crowley Maritime Corporation and SEACOR Holdings have jointly formed a new independent company that integrates Crowley and SEACOR’s petroleum and chemical transportation vessels, capabilities, and personnel to provide US Jones Act-compliant shipping solutions.
Fairwater Holdings is active in all major Jones Act coastwise tank vessel trades and supports the transportation of petroleum products, chemical and specialty parcels, as well as Alaskan crude oil. The fleet consists of 31 owned vessels, including both "ECO” and conventional medium-range product tankers, 114,000DWT Aframax tankers, and articulated tug and barge units (ATBs) with varying enhancements and capabilities.
Fairwater will also provide ship management services for a diverse fleet of 20 third-party owned vessels.
Daniel Thorogood, former chief executive officer of SEACOR subsidiary Seabulk, has since assumed his new post as CEO of Fairwater. Tom Crowley, current Chairman and CEO of Crowley, will also concurrently serve as Chairman of Fairwater.
Fairwater’s seagoing and shoreside operations will be headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while offices have been established in Fairfield, Connecticut; Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; and Seattle.