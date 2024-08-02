Crowley, SEACOR form new petroleum and chemical shipping business

Fairwater Holdings is active in all major Jones Act coastwise tank vessel trades and supports the transportation of petroleum products, chemical and specialty parcels, as well as Alaskan crude oil. The fleet consists of 31 owned vessels, including both "ECO” and conventional medium-range product tankers, 114,000DWT Aframax tankers, and articulated tug and barge units (ATBs) with varying enhancements and capabilities.

Fairwater will also provide ship management services for a diverse fleet of 20 third-party owned vessels.