CPC Blend oil exports set to surge 17 per cent in December

Black Sea CPC Blend oil exports are set to rise to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from about 1.45 million bpd in November, sources say.
Shipments of CPC Blend will rise by 17 per cent in December on a daily basis compared to the November plan, according to Reuters calculations.
The CPC pipeline is a key export route for Kazakh crude to global markets, with most volumes shipped to Europe and Asia. Russia also supplies smaller volumes of oil into the CPC system.
The increase in CPC Blend exports in December will occur amid expected higher production at the Tengiz field, where maintenance took place in October and November, one source said. According to another, Russian producers will boost oil shipments via the CPC system in December.
The December loading schedule may be revised higher as multiple disruptions of CPC Blend oil exports in November may lead to an underperformance for this month's exports and some volume rolled over to December, two sources said.
