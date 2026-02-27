CPC Blend crude prices rebound after February lows

Prices for March CPC Blend crude oil cargoes have strengthened after hitting their lowest levels since late 2022 for February volumes, as supply disruptions eased and production recovered at Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz oilfield, three industry sources told Reuters.

Exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) — Kazakhstan's main oil export route — have been highly volatile in recent months due to drone attacks, terminal repairs, adverse weather, and reduced output at Tengiz.

CPC Blend cargoes loading in March were sold at discounts of about $3 per barrel during the last seven days. This is a marked improvement from discounts to dated Brent of around $5 per barrel for February shipments, when supply interruptions dampened buyers' interest, according to the sources.