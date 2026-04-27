COSCO Shipping units ink $219m internal acquisition deal

Dalian COSCO Shipping Energy Supply Chain, a wholly owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET), has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of COSCO Shipping Dalian Investment.

The transaction is valued at approximately CNY1.59 billion ($219 million), with the final price pending formal asset appraisal filing by state authorities.

The acquisition is intended to consolidate energy and chemical supply chain operations and eliminate potential horizontal competition within the parent group. CSET reported that the deal will integrate assets including four very large gas carriers currently under construction.