COSCO Shipping unit enters into CNY2.58b deal with MOL for LNG carrier

Immediately following the delivery, the vessel will be leased back to the MOL subsidiary under a 240-month (twenty-year) bareboat charter. The total estimated charter hire to be paid to Oriental Fleet over the lease period is approximately CNY3.18 billion. At the end of the charter, the MOL subsidiary will be obliged to purchase the vessel back for $1.

The company stated that the sale-and-leaseback arrangement is part of its core ship leasing business and will expand the scale and improve the quality of its ship assets. It noted that the transaction will contribute to stable long-term income and cash flow, while also enhancing its overall financial soundness and supporting its long-term development.