COSCO Shipping Energy unit to acquire VLGC owner Shanghai Liquefied Gas

Dalian COSCO Shipping Energy Supply Chain (Dalian COSCO Energy), a wholly-owned subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET), proposes to acquire the entire equity interest in COSCO Shipping LPG Transportation (Shanghai) Co. (Shanghai Liquefied Gas) from COSCO Shipping Investment Dalian.

The proposed transaction is described as the next step in CSET's integration of COSCO Shipping Group's energy and chemical logistics supply chain.