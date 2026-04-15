COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation to order two newbuild Panamax tankers

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation has announced its intent to enter into shipbuilding contracts with COSCO Shipping Qidong Offshore for the construction of two Panamax crude oil tankers at a total cost of CNY1.018 billion ($140 million).

The group reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan COSCO Energy, will act as a co-buyer for the vessels.

Each vessel features a deadweight of 74,900 at structural draught and will be funded through a mix of internal and external capital. The company stated that 80 per cent of the consideration will be covered by external financing, with the remaining 20 per cent provided by internal resources.