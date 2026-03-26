COSCO Shipping Energy profit flat in 2025 despite increased revenues

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) reported a profit of CNY4.037 billion ($567 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This result remained largely flat compared to the restated profit of CNY4.043 billion recorded on December 31, 2024.

The group generated revenues of CNY23.701 billion, which represented a 2.34 per cent increase from the previous year. Management attributed this performance to a robust upward trend in the international crude oil shipping market during the fourth quarter.

Revenue from oil shipping reached CNY20.543 billion, while the liquefied natural gas segment contributed CNY2.547 billion to the total.

International crude oil shipping revenues rose by 17 per cent to CNY11.249 billion during the reporting period. The company observed that freight rates for very large crude carriers reached record highs as global oil supply increased by 3.1 million barrels per day.