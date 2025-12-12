COSCO Shipping Energy orders 19 vessels in $1.1b fleet renewal

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) has entered into shipbuilding contracts for the construction of 19 new vessels with an aggregate value of CNY7.88 billion ($1.08 billion).

The orders have been placed with three shipyard subsidiaries of its parent company, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

The extensive order comprises one ethylene carrier and 18 oil tankers, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2029.