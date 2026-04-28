Cooling markets likely to end Saudi Arabia’s record crude price run

Saudi Arabia might cut its official June crude selling prices (OSP) to Asia from record levels as spot premiums eased and as demand cooled after weeks of supply disruption from the US-Israeli war on Iran, according to a Reuters survey of industry sources.

The June OSP for flagship Arab Light crude might slide to a premium of $7.50 to $14.50 a barrel above the average Dubai and Oman quotes, four sources said in the survey, $5 to $12 a barrel lower than the OSP for May.

The wide range of forecasts reflects lingering uncertainty among Asian buyers whose crude supply and price expectations have varied after the war disrupted their supplies. The expected price cut follows a sharp weakening in the spot market since late March.