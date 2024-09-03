Construction starts on new liquefied cargo terminal on China's Xizhong Island

The first phase of the project entails the construction of liquefied hydrocarbon berths and liquid chemical and oil berths with a total length of 396 metres. These facilities are scheduled to be completed and operational before June 30, 2025.

Upon completion, the terminal will have a throughput of approximately 1.399 million tonnes per year and will be able to handle a range of liquid cargo such as petrol, aviation fuel, acetic acid, green methanol, liquefied ammonia, and LPG.