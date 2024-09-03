Construction starts on new liquefied cargo terminal on China's Xizhong Island
A partnership formed by COSCO Shipping Dalian Investment, the Dalian Xizhong Island Development Group, and Dalian Menglian Petrochemical have begun construction of liquefied gas cargo storage and berthing facilities on Xizhong Island in the Bohai Sea off China's Dalian province.
The first phase of the project entails the construction of liquefied hydrocarbon berths and liquid chemical and oil berths with a total length of 396 metres. These facilities are scheduled to be completed and operational before June 30, 2025.
Upon completion, the terminal will have a throughput of approximately 1.399 million tonnes per year and will be able to handle a range of liquid cargo such as petrol, aviation fuel, acetic acid, green methanol, liquefied ammonia, and LPG.
Additional berths will be constructed under the second phase of the project. Some of the proposed berths will be used for bunkering of vessels.
The facility will also serve as hub for the transport of hydrogen-based liquefied cargo by sea to other areas throughout northeastern China.