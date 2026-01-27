Construction begins on Union Maritime tanker to be fitted with "wing sails"

China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry has begun construction of the second dual-fuel Aframax tanker in a series slated for UK shipping company Union Maritime (UML).

The ship will be from the same series as Brands Hatch, which was handed over to UML last year following construction at the facilities of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

Both ships were designed by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.