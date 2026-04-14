Conflict-driven oil spike fuels "exceptional" BP profit outlook

BP said on Tuesday it expects its huge oil trading desk to post "exceptional" results for the first quarter, signalling a windfall from the spike in oil prices triggered by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The company also said in a quarterly trading statement that its net debt would rise to between $25 billion and $27 billion from just over $22 billion in the previous quarter because of movements in working capital, an accounting measure of liquidity based on current assets minus liabilities.

This broadly echoed the first-quarter outlook from European rival Shell, which also flagged strong results in oil trading, an area where European majors are more active than US competitors.