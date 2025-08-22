CNOOC completes building $2.9b refinery complex in east China

A core unit brought onstream can produce 1.2 million tonnes per year of polymer-grade ethylene and propylene, basic feedstocks for beverage bottles, food packaging and synthetic fibre clothing, the report said.

Following the startup, the plant's olefins capacity will reach 1.8 million tonnes per year, it said, without giving any details on the expanded refinery at the same site.

Reuters reported in March that the complex included an upgrade that expands crude processing capacity at the Daxie plant by 50 per cent to 240,000 barrels per day, as a smaller crude unit was mothballed.

