CMB Tech sells off two 2023-built Suezmax tankers for $100.5m

Belgian shipping company CMB Tech announced on June 29 that it has agreed to sell two of its Suezmax tankers, generating a capital gain of approximately $100.5 million.

The vessels, named Brest and Brugge, are 2023-built crude carriers each with a capacity of 156,851 DWT.

According to a company statement, the vessels are scheduled for delivery to their new owner during the third quarter of 2026. This transaction will allow the shipping firm to book the full capital gain within the same three-month period.