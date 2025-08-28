CMB Tech posts Q2 loss despite revenue jump after Golden Ocean merger

CMB Tech has reported a significant swing to a net loss for the second quarter of 2025, despite a substantial increase in revenue following its recent merger with Golden Ocean. The Belgian shipping and technology group’s bottom line was hit by a sharp rise in operating and finance costs, and compared to a prior-year period that was heavily boosted by gains on vessel sales.

For the three months ending June 30, the company posted revenues of $387.8 million, a 54 per cent increase from the $252.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Despite this top-line growth, the company recorded a net loss of $7.6 million, a stark reversal from the $184.4 million profit reported in the same period last year.