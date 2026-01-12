Chinese supertankers bound for Venezuela turn around and head home

Two China-flagged supertankers that were sailing to Venezuela to pick up debt-paying crude cargoes amid the US oil embargo on the OPEC country have made a u-turn and are now heading back to Asia, LSEG shipping data showed on Monday.

Following the US announcement last week of a $2 billion deal to export up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil stuck in storage, US President Donald Trump said China would not be deprived of Venezuela's crude.

But the Asian country, the first market of the South American nation's oil, has not received any cargoes since last month as Washington says the embargo remains in force.

The very large crude carriers Xingye and Thousand Sunny had remained anchored in the Atlantic Ocean for weeks, waiting for directions amid the blockade and Venezuela's political crisis, triggered by the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro.