Chinese captain detained after Swedish raid on suspected "shadow fleet" tanker

The Chinese captain of a seized oil tanker with suspected Russian links has been placed under arrest on suspicion of carrying false documents and of violating laws on seaworthiness, a Swedish prosecutor said on Monday.

The coast guard and police on Sunday boarded the Syrian-flagged Jin Hui in Swedish territorial waters.

The captain, who was not named, will be interrogated on Monday, Senior Prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said in a statement. Authorities said the vessel was believed to belong to the "shadow fleet", a clandestine network of vessels Russia has used to evade Western sanctions imposed on it in response to the Ukraine war.