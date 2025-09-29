China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding cancels contracts for four MR tankers

China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has confirmed the termination of contracts for four MR oil tankers ordered from its subsidiaries by an undisclosed buyer.

In a regulatory filing posted on the Singapore Exchange on Saturday, September 27, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding stated that its subsidiaries the Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding had terminated contracts for an aggregate of four 50,000DWT MR oil tankers entered into with a specific buyer.