China's Yanchang Petroleum avoids Russian oil in latest tender

Chinese provincial government-backed refiner Yanchang Petroleum is avoiding Russian oil in its latest crude oil tender for deliveries between December and mid-February, two traders with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Yanchang, located in the landlocked northern province of Shaanxi, has been a regular buyer of Russian oil, typically taking in one shipment per month, usually Far East export grade ESPO blend or Sokol, one of the traders said.