China's Sinopec unit to haul 24m barrels of Saudi crude from Red Sea in March

China's refining giant Sinopec is set to load about 24 million barrels of Saudi crude oil from the kingdom's Red Sea port as the largest Middle Eastern exporter redirects flows away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Unipec, Sinopec's trading vehicle, has chartered 12 very large crude carriers to load from Yanbu port in March with the first loading on March 10-12, shipping data showed.

That equates to approximately 1.14 million barrels per day during the loading period.

Sinopec did not immediately respond to a request for comment.