China's Seacon Shipping names new chemical tanker

The cargo tanks will be used primarily for the transport of crude oil, petroleum products with a density of less than 1.54 tons per cubic metre, liquid chemicals, and IMO II and III petroleum products listed in the IBC Code.

The ship also adopts a multi-load line design to meet the requirements of different flag countries and ports. The liquid cargo system has been designed with six independent transmission systems driven by frequency conversion hydraulics, which in turn drive six liquid cargo pumps and one ballast pump at the same time.

The propulsion system includes a low-speed, two-stroke diesel engine, a controllable-pitch propeller, a variable frequency shaft generator, and a selective catalytic reduction system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.