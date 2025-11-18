China's refined oil exports surge year-on-year despite monthly drop

In the first 10 months of the year, diesel exports were 22.7 per cent lower at 5.82 million tonnes. Gasoline exports stood at 750,000 tonnes in October, up 11.8 per cent year-on-year. From January to October, China exported 7.08 million tonnes of gasoline, down 10.3 per cent from the same period last year.

The data also showed LNG imports fell 10.3 per cent year-on-year to 5.76 million tonnes in October. China’s LNG imports in the first 10 months dropped 16.2 per cent from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)