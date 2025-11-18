China's refined oil exports surge year-on-year despite monthly drop

China’s exports of refined oil products in October rose 14 per cent year-on-year and fell 12.1 per cent from September, customs data showed on Tuesday.
The refined oil exports, which include diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, totalled 4.52 million tonnes for the month, slowing from 5.14 million tonnes in September. In the first 10 months, China exported 47.53 million tonnes of refined oil, down three per cent year-on-year. Diesel exports rose 55.7 per cent year-on-year to 740,000 tonnes.
In the first 10 months of the year, diesel exports were 22.7 per cent lower at 5.82 million tonnes. Gasoline exports stood at 750,000 tonnes in October, up 11.8 per cent year-on-year. From January to October, China exported 7.08 million tonnes of gasoline, down 10.3 per cent from the same period last year.
The data also showed LNG imports fell 10.3 per cent year-on-year to 5.76 million tonnes in October. China’s LNG imports in the first 10 months dropped 16.2 per cent from the same period last year.
