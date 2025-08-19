China's refined oil exports rise, hitting 13-month high

China’s exports of refined oil products in July rose 7.1 per cent from last year, according to customs data, maintaining the strong momentum from last month and recording the highest monthly total since June 2024.

The category, which includes diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, and marine fuel, recorded an export level of 5.34 million tons. Diesel exports surged 53.2 per cent year-on-year to 820,000 tons, reaching the highest level since September 2024.