China's refined oil exports rise, hitting 13-month high
China’s exports of refined oil products in July rose 7.1 per cent from last year, according to customs data, maintaining the strong momentum from last month and recording the highest monthly total since June 2024.
The category, which includes diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, and marine fuel, recorded an export level of 5.34 million tons. Diesel exports surged 53.2 per cent year-on-year to 820,000 tons, reaching the highest level since September 2024.
In the first seven months of 2025, exports were nearly 38 per cent lower at 3.63 million tons. Gasoline exports, meanwhile, stood at 930,000 tons in July, up 18.6 per cent. From January to July, China exported 4.82 million tons of gasoline, down nearly 16 per cent compared with the same period last year.
China’s exports of aviation fuel rose 10.9 per cent year-on-year to 1.97 million tons in July, the highest level since March 2025. In the first seven months, the fuel's exports were up 4.3 per cent.
The data also showed imports of LNG fell 6.7 per cent to 5.44 million tons in July. LNG imports, meanwhile, showed an increase from June, hitting the highest level since January this year at 6.15 million tons.
(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson in Beijing, Editing by William Maclean and Harikrishnan Nair)