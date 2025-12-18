China's November LNG imports surged 13.6 per cent yoy; refined oil exports dropped 2.2 per cent
China's exports of refined oil products dropped 2.2 per cent year-on-year in November but rose 13.3 per cent from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday.
Refined oil exports, which include diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, totaled 5.12 million tonnes for the month, up from 4.52 million tonnes in October.
From January to November, China exported 52.65 million tonnes of refined oil, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year. Gasoline exports stood at 610,000 tonnes in November, down 51.7 per cent year-on-year.
From January to November, China exported 7.69 million tonnes of gasoline, down 16 per cent from the same period last year. China's aviation fuel exports rose 53.6 per cent year-on-year to 2.43 million tonnes in November. In the first eleven months, aviation fuel exports were up 10.9 per cent year-on-year at 19.55 million tonnes.
Diesel exports rose 5.2 per cent year-on-year to 420,000 tonnes. Over the first eleven months of the year on the other hand, diesel exports were 21.3 per cent lower, at 6.23 million tonnes.
China's LNG imports rebounded to 6.94 million tonnes in November, up 13.6 per cent year-on-year, hitting the highest level in eleven months. However, China's LNG imports in the first eleven months fell 13.7 per cent from the same period last year to 60.01 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson in Beijing; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)