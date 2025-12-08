China's November crude oil imports reach highest daily level in 27 months

China's crude oil imports rose 4.88 per cent in November from a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed, with daily import volumes reaching the highest level since August 2023.

The world's largest crude importer brought in 50.89 million tonnes of oil in November, equivalent to 12.38 million barrels per day (bpd), up 5.24 per cent from October, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.