China's March oil imports hold firm while gas demand hits multi-year low

China's March crude oil imports fell 2.8 per cent from a year earlier due to a high base, official data showed on Tuesday, while the Iran war curbed refinery runs with Middle East supply disruptions expected to weigh on April imports.

Imports in March were 49.98 million tonnes, or about 11.77 million barrels per day (bpd), the General Administration of Customs said. China's March seaborne crude imports were steady at 10.5 million bpd year-on-year, while inventories rose by 34 million barrels.

Middle East cargoes were loaded in January and February so March imports were not yet affected by Strait of Hormuz disruptions, said Emma Li, analyst at ship-tracking firm Vortexa.