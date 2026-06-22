China's fuel oil exports surge in May as ships chase cheaper prices

China's exports of fuel oil, mainly for low-sulphur marine fuel bunkering, rose 42 per cent year-on-year in May, customs data showed on Saturday.

Volumes totalled 1.76 million tonnes, or about 360,695 barrels per day (bpd), up four per cent from April, according to General Administration of Customs data.

Some marine fuel demand had been diverted from regional hub Singapore to China's Zhoushan due to cheaper prices at Chinese ports during most of May, market sources said.