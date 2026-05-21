China's fuel exports drop to 10-year low in April as it looks to protect domestic supplies

China exported small quantities of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Southeast Asia and other regions in April, as fuel exports fell to the lowest in a decade on Beijing's curbs to safeguard against energy market disruptions caused by the Iran war.

China is Asia's fourth largest fuel exporter and its restrictions have further tightened supplies as regional refiners have scaled back output because of high prices and the lack of Middle East crude.

Amid requests for fuel from trading partners such as Bangladesh, Reuters reported in late March that Beijing had issued limited waivers for the South Asian nation, along with several others such as Myanmar, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

Customs data released on Wednesday showed small shipments to several of those countries in April, even as overall refined fuel exports dropped.