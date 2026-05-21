China's fuel exports drop to 10-year low in April as it looks to protect domestic supplies

China exported small quantities of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Southeast Asia and other regions in April, as fuel exports fell to the lowest in a decade on Beijing's curbs to safeguard against energy market disruptions caused by the Iran war.
China is Asia's fourth largest fuel exporter and its restrictions have further tightened supplies as regional refiners have scaled back output because of high prices and the lack of Middle East crude.
Amid requests for fuel from trading partners such as Bangladesh, Reuters reported in late March that Beijing had issued limited waivers for the South Asian nation, along with several others such as Myanmar, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
Customs data released on Wednesday showed small shipments to several of those countries in April, even as overall refined fuel exports dropped.
The export curbs do not cover Hong Kong and Macau, where levels were steady, or the refuelling of international ships and planes.
China's gasoline exports dropped to a historical low in April of 23,409 tonnes, and the only recipient outside Hong Kong and Macau was Myanmar, which received just 3,000 tonnes (25,350 barrels), down 65 per cent from March.
Diesel exports fell 69 per cent in April from March to 231,542 tonnes (1.725 million barrels).
Major recipients of diesel included the Philippines, with 39,468 tonnes, although the volume fell 82 per cent from March, and Bangladesh at 10,000 tonnes, down 75 per cent. There were no exports to Singapore.
Myanmar received 5,900 tonnes in April, a cut of 73 per cent from March, customs data showed.
Biodiesel exports bucked the overall trend, accounting for 34 per cent of China's diesel exports in April. Exports to the Netherlands and Belgium, the largest importers, stayed steady.
It remains unclear if Beijing's export restrictions cover biodiesel, mainly made from used cooking oil.
Excluding Hong Kong, jet fuel exports slumped 54 per cent to 489,000 tonnes. Chinese jet fuel exports include both aircraft refuelling and cargo exports.
Vietnam received the largest share, at more than 68,000 tonnes.
Exports to Australia, China's biggest jet fuel buyer last year, totalled just 962 tonnes in April, but it expects more than 100 million litres, or 80,000 tonnes, of jet fuel to arrive from early June, after lobbying by Canberra.
(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)