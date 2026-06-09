China's eight-year low in oil imports offers relief for global prices

China's May crude imports slumped 29 per cent to their lowest levels in eight years, extending a sharp decline in the world's largest oil importer that is helping keep a lid on global oil prices.

Imports dropped to 33.08 million tonnes, or 7.79 million barrels per day, the lowest level since February 2018, customs data showed on Tuesday.

In April, imports fell to a multi-year low of 9.3 million bpd, with Chinese refiners drawing on reserves last month to offset an even steeper decline from an average of 11 million bpd prior to the US-Israeli war on Iran.