China’s 2025 oil imports hit record after December surge

China's crude oil imports rose 17 per cent from a year earlier in December, while total imports in 2025 rose 4.4 per cent, government data showed on Wednesday.

In addition, daily crude oil import volumes hit all-time highs in both December and for all of 2025. The world's largest crude importer brought in 55.97 million tonnes of oil in December.

This is equivalent to 13.18 million barrels per day (bpd), up 10 per cent from 50.89 million tonnes in November, according to the General Administration of Customs. China imported 557.73 million tonnes of crude oil in 2025, or 11.55 million bpd.

The growth in crude oil imports was attributable to stronger crude throughput and firmer restocking demand, according to Kpler, a consultancy. It added that China’s oil throughput is expected to reach 15.38 million bpd in 2025.