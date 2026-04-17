China ramps up energy stockpiling push amid "emergency situation"

China will continue to diversify its energy imports and boost energy reserves to help enhance its capacity to cope with an "emergency situation", Wang Changlin, vice chair of the country's state economic planner, said on Friday.

The world's energy supply has been disrupted by the Iran war that began on February 28, with hundreds of tankers and other ships stuck by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about 20 per cent of global oil shipments before the conflict.

The world's biggest oil importer's energy markets are steady owing to government measures to safeguard domestic oil supply to cope with the global price shock, Wang told a National Development and Reform Commission press conference.