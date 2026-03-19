China offers energy security cooperation to Southeast Asia

China, home to the world's biggest oil refining sector, said it was ready to work with Southeast Asia in addressing energy problems stemming from the war in Iran and called on the parties involved to immediately cease military operations.

China's show of willingness to work with the region of more than 700 million people would be welcome relief to Southeast Asian oil importers after an order by Beijing earlier this month to ban Chinese exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

The ban would worsen shortages and further hike prices for some of China's strategic partner-nations in Southeast Asia, which have already been reeling from supply cuts brought on by the US-Israeli war against Iran.