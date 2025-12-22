China Merchants Energy takes delivery of world’s first methanol dual-fuel VLCC

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has taken delivery of the world’s first methanol dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC), named Kai Tuo. The vessel was delivered by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company on December 22, 2025.
The company's board of directors previously approved the construction of the vessel in August 2023 and a shipbuilding agreement was signed in September that same year.
The Kai Tuo features a propulsion system that allows for flexible switching between traditional fuel oil and methanol modes.
CMES noted that the vessel complies with the International Maritime Organisation's Tier III emission standards. The Kai Tuo is also equipped with a sulphur scrubber and a shaft generator.
The company added that when using "green methanol", local emissions are reduced by more than 70 per cent.
As of the announcement date, China Merchants Energy Shipping remarked that it has 15 tankers on order.
This orderbook includes five owned VLCCs, three long-term chartered VLCCs, and seven owned Aframax vessels. These ships are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028.