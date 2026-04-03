China Merchants Energy Shipping places order for 10 new VLCCs

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has signed an agreement to construct ten very large crude carriers through its wholly owned subsidiary Haihong Shipping Hong Kong. This contract with Dalian Shipbuilding is valued at approximately CNY8.566 billion ($1.185 billion).

Delivery of the new vessels is expected to take place between 2028 and 2030, the company stated. Two of the tankers are scheduled for handover in the first half of 2028.

Each vessel will be equipped with sulphur scrubbers and shaft generators while maintaining a "traditional" fuel design, according to CMES' specification.