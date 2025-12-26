China maintains stable fuel export quotas for first batch of 2026

China has issued 19 million tons of export quotas for refined fuels including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the first batch of such allowances for 2026, three trade sources familiar with the matter said late on Wednesday.
The world's second-largest consumer of oil also gave out eight million tons of low-sulphur marine fuel export quotas in this batch, they said.
Volumes for both were steady compared with a year earlier. China manages its refined fuel exports via a quota system to balance the supply-demand fundamentals in its local market.
The commerce ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment via fax. State-owned oil entities Sinopec and CNPC, the main receivers of the quotas, were given 13.76 million tons of allowance for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel exports - more than 70 per cent of the total volume.
Major private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical was allotted 1.56 million tons of export quotas for this first batch.
Of the total 19 million tons of export quotas for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, 6.6 million tons were for processing trade - typically for aviation fuel bunkering purposes.
Meanwhile, of the eight million tons of allowance for low-sulphur marine fuel, almost 85 per cent went to Sinopec and CNPC.
In the first 11 months of 2025, China's exports of refined oil products - including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and marine bunker fuel - totalled 52.65 million tons, down 3.2 per cent on the year.
