China fuel oil exports hit year-to-date low in October

China's October exports of fuel oil, mostly for low-sulphur marine fuel bunkering, fell to their lowest monthly volume this year, customs data showed on Thursday.

October export volumes were at 1.23 million tonnes, down 45 per cent from September, but up two per cent year-on-year. Premiums for low-sulphur marine fuel at key Chinese bunker port, Zhoushan, held at more than $20 a tonne over Singapore bunker prices in October, according to market sources.