China diversifies supply with first Guyana crude shipment

China, world’s top oil importer, will receive its first Golden Arrowhead crude cargo from Guyana in December, according to trade sources and shipping data, as producer CNOOC seeks to expand markets for the new grade.

CNOOC loaded the one-million-barrel cargo onto very large crude carrier Sophia on November 3 which will discharge its cargo on December 15 at Huizhou in southern Guangdong province where CNOOC operates a refinery, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed. The tanker is also carrying about 800,000 barrels of Liza crude for Huizhou, the data showed.