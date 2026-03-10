China crude oil imports rise in first two months of 2026

China's crude oil imports surged 15.8 per cent in the first two months of 2026 from one year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, as refiners maintained high throughput and increased stockpiling.

China releases combined import data for January and February to smooth out the impact of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in the second half of February this year.

Imports in January and February totalled 96.93 million tonnes, or about 11.99 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs.