Chelsea Logistics swings to $2.6m nine-month profit, revenue up 15 per cent

The company's management stated the growth was primarily driven by strong performances in its freight, chartering, logistics, and food and beverage segments, reflecting a continued recovery in cargo and passage volumes.

Gross profit surged by 38 per cent to PHP1.601 billion, with the gross profit margin improving to 23 per cent from 19 per cent in the prior year. Consolidated operating profit increased by 64 per cent to PHP814 million, and consolidated EBITDA climbed 36 per cent to PHP2.248 billion.

The company said that the improved bottom line was also supported by a 15 per cent decline in finance costs, reflecting the benefits of the group’s ongoing loan restructuring efforts.