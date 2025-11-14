Chelsea Logistics swings to $2.6m nine-month profit, revenue up 15 per cent

Philippine shipping group Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings (CLC) has reported a significant financial turnaround for the first nine months of 2025, posting a consolidated net income of PHP155.3 million ($2.627 million).
This compares to a PHP340 million net loss recorded in the same period last year. The company's revenues for the nine-month period also grew by 15 per cent year-on-year, reaching PHP6.876 billion.
The company's management stated the growth was primarily driven by strong performances in its freight, chartering, logistics, and food and beverage segments, reflecting a continued recovery in cargo and passage volumes.
Gross profit surged by 38 per cent to PHP1.601 billion, with the gross profit margin improving to 23 per cent from 19 per cent in the prior year. Consolidated operating profit increased by 64 per cent to PHP814 million, and consolidated EBITDA climbed 36 per cent to PHP2.248 billion.
The company said that the improved bottom line was also supported by a 15 per cent decline in finance costs, reflecting the benefits of the group’s ongoing loan restructuring efforts.
For the third quarter of 2025 alone, the company recorded a net loss of PHP76 million, though this was a significant improvement from the PHP259.4 million net loss posted in the third quarter of 2024. CLC noted the strong performance in the first half of the year was sufficient to offset the third-quarter loss and deliver a nine-month profit.
As of September 30, 2025, the group’s total assets remained stable at PHP31.35 billion, while total liabilities decreased by one per cent to PHP26.94 billion. Total equity increased by four per cent to PHP4.416 billion, reflecting the strong recovery in net earnings.