Capital Tankers takes delivery of new Suezmax tanker

Capital Tankers has taken delivery of the Suezmax tanker Archelaos, expanding its sailing fleet to 13 vessels.
Built by China-based New Times Shipbuilding, the 155,363 DWT vessel is dual-fuel liquefied natural gas capable and fitted with a scrubber.
The firm secured a sale and leaseback arrangement of $67.5 million to partly finance the acquisition. This agreement is repayable in 40 quarterly instalments of $0.8 million, concluding with a $33.8 million balloon payment in June 2036.
Through the remainder of 2026, the company is scheduled to take delivery of four additional vessels, comprising three Suezmax tankers and one LR2 tanker.
Capital Tankers expects to own 17 vessels on the water by the end of the year, including eight Suezmax, four Aframax, four LR2 tankers, and one VLCC.
The Marshall Islands-incorporated tanker owner operates a total fleet of 30 vessels, which includes 13 sailing vessels and 17 newbuilds scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028. Out of this total fleet, the company also holds options for 13 additional crude tankers.