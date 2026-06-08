Capital Tankers takes delivery of new Suezmax tanker

Capital Tankers has taken delivery of the Suezmax tanker Archelaos, expanding its sailing fleet to 13 vessels.

Built by China-based New Times Shipbuilding, the 155,363 DWT vessel is dual-fuel liquefied natural gas capable and fitted with a scrubber.

The firm secured a sale and leaseback arrangement of $67.5 million to partly finance the acquisition. This agreement is repayable in 40 quarterly instalments of $0.8 million, concluding with a $33.8 million balloon payment in June 2036.