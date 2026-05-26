Capital Tankers reports positive first quarter financial results

Athens-based Capital Tankers announced a net income of $23.1 million on revenues of $34.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company also reported time charter equivalent revenue of $27.6 million.

During the first quarter, the tanker operator took delivery of six vessels, comprising one VLCC, two Suezmax tankers and three Aframax/LR2 tankers, bringing the average age of its fleet to 1.4 years as of March 31, 2026.

Subsequent deliveries through May 26, 2026, added another six vessels, expanding the active sailing fleet to 12 ships.