Canada and British Columbia agree to maintain northwest coast oil tanker ban

The province of British Columbia announced a deal with Canada's federal government on Thursday that maintains the federal ban on oil tankers along the country's northwest coast, but appears to open the door to neighbouring Alberta's proposal for a new crude oil pipeline if a different route is proposed.

The deal was announced just hours before Carney is expected to travel to Alberta to join Premier Danielle Smith as she announces her province's proposal for a new pipeline with the capacity to transport one million barrels per day of Alberta crude oil to the BC coast for export overseas.

Carney has tried to strike a balance between growing Canada's oil industry, reducing its reliance on the US, and preserving some of Canada's environmental policies.