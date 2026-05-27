California gets an unprecedented delivery from the US strategic oil reserve

A cargo of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve headed to California this month for the first time ever, ship tracking service Kpler said.

The unusual movement highlights the redrawing of trade flows and shipping routes as the Iran war has cut off supplies of Middle Eastern crude.

California, once a top oil-producing state in the US, has in recent years become more dependent on crude imports, including about 230,000 barrels per day last year from the Middle East. Availability of alternative crude oil is also limited due to competing demand from Asia.