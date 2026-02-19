C3is reports sharp rise in 2025 net income

Greek shipowner C3is reported a net income of $10.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents an increase of 481 per cent compared to the previous year.

The company also posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $17 million for the period. It noted this was a 244 per cent rise from 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net income reached $5.2 million on revenues of $10.6 million. These revenues increased from $9.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year.