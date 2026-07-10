BW LPG subsidiary agrees to sell gas carrier for $64m

BW LPG subsidiary BW LPG India agreed to sell the 2007-built gas carrier BW Elm for continued trading, the company announced on July 10.

The sale of the vessel is expected to generate a net book gain of approximately $36 million on a 100 per cent basis.

According to the company, the transaction is anticipated to yield net cash proceeds of around $64 million, with delivery to the buyer scheduled by mid-August.