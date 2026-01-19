Bunker hub Fujairah logs softer marine fuel sales in 2025

Sales of marine fuel at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, a key hub where ships refuel in the Middle East, fell about three per cent from a year ago to 7.4 million cubic metres (about 7.33 million tons) in 2025, showed latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by SP Global Energy.

This makes Fujairah the world's fourth-largest bunker hub for ships instead of the third, with China's Zhoushan port overtaking it in 2025 as total sales surpassed eight million tons, according to the Zhoushan bunker port website.

The softer Fujairah volumes were driven by some demand diversion to neighbouring Middle Eastern port Khor Fakkan, which had marine fuel offered at lower prices than Fujairah on several occasions, market sources told Reuters.