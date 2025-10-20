Bruton subsidiary signs LOI for two VLCC newbuilds

Shipping investment firm Bruton has announced that a letter of intent (LOI) has been agreed between Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) and Andes Tankers III, which is set to become a subsidiary of Bruton. The LOI covers an order for two new scrubber-fitted very large crude carriers (VLCC).

The agreement also includes options for two additional VLCCs at the same price, subject to Andes Tankers III declaring the options before December 31, 2025. The vessels are described as repeat orders of previous newbuildings placed by the company at NTS and carry the option to be converted to LNG dual-fuel ready ships.